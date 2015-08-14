Kazinform is like a golden bridge strengthening friendship between China and Kazakhstan - T. Shubin

BEIJING-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Xinhuanet information agency Tian Shubin congratulated Director General of Kazinform agency Dauren Diyarov and the team of the agency on its 95th anniversary.

"Dear Mr. Director General of international information agency Kazinform Dauren Diyarov! Dear Colleagues!

On behalf of Xinhuanet agency and myself I would like to congratulate the team of Kazinform on its 95 th anniversary!

Kazinform is the first information agency of Kazakhstan to have received the status of the international agency. Kazinform contributes a lot to providing information to people in Kazakhstan and globally. Kazinform is like a golden bridge strengthening the friendship between China and Kazakhstan," Tian Shubin wrote.

According to him, the cooperation between the two countries in political, economic and cultural spheres is being strengthened within the initiative "One belt, one way". Launching the Chinese version of Kazinform website in March 2014 shows that the countries entered a new level of information exchange. Last May, president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held an online discussion with Chinese Internet users on Xinhuanet portal. This discussion drew a lot of attention of Chinese and foreign readers and became a foundation for development of cooperation between mass media agencies of both countries.

Then, T. Shubin notes that Deputy Director General of Kazinform Kalamkas Abuova visited China last July, when the agreement on closer cooperation between Xinhuanet portal and Kazinform agency and on strengthening mutual understanding between the two countries was reached. Xinhuanet portal as the most powerful mass media agency of China is ready to make its contribution to strengthening of bilateral relations and friendship between Kazakhstan and China.

In conclusion, Tian Shubin wished Kazakhstan new heights in its work, continued success in strengthening cooperation between mass media agencies of the two countries and friendship between Kazakhstan and China.