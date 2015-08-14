Kazinform is one of leading information agencies in Kazakhstan and Central Asia - K. Kusherbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymebk Kusherbayev congratulated international information agency Kazinform on its 95th anniversary.

"Information is the main ideological instrument for ensuring stability and cooperation. Kazinform that celebrates its 95 th anniversary occupies a special place in the sphere of information. Established in far 1920 Kazinform began to be associated with news, and now it is one of the leading information agencies in Kazakhstan and in the entire Central Asian region," K. Kusherbayev wrote in his letter of congratulation.

He noted that people trusted the agency as a reliable source of information about political, economic, social and cultural lives of the country. K. Kusherbayev also wished the team of Kazinform new heights in their professional careers and wellbeing to them and their families.