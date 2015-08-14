Kazinform is the first to report reliable news - Akim of Taldykorgan city

TALDYKORGAN-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Taldykorgan city Yermek Alpyssov has congratulated Kazinform International News Agency on its 95th anniversary.

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your 95th anniversary. Kazinform News Agency is the first to report reliable and breaking news. I wish you unresting energy and creative success in your work and to attract more readers every year and solidify your prestige!" the congratulatory message reads.