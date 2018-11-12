Kazinform, Kyodo News ink MoC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency and Kyodo News, Japan's leading independent news agency, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It should be pointed out that the document was signed remotely in Astana by Daniyar Uteshev, First Deputy General Director at Kazinform, and in Tokyo by Kakuya Ogata, Director of the International Relations Department at Kyodo.

According to the memorandum, the parties will maintain a regular exchange of latest and reliable informational materials about current events in the domestic and international lives of Kazakhstan and Japan. Kazinform and Kyodo intend to encourage the exchange of journalists, photo correspondents, and other specialists for the purposes of professional development and sharing best practices.

In addition, the news agencies will provide journalists and photo correspondents accredited in the two countries with organizational assistance in professional activities.

It is to be recalled that for the time being, Kazinform has sign MoUs with 43 various news agencies of the world including TASS (Russia), Azertac (Azerbaijan), Anadolu Agency (Turkey), Xinhua (China), Télam (Argentina), the Islamic Republic News Agency (Iran), Kabar (Kyrgyzstan), Yonhap (Republic of Korea), UzA (Uzbekistan), Middle East News Agency (Egypt), Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (Brazil), Khovar (Tajikistan), the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (Greece), Ufuq News (Afghanistan), to name but a few.