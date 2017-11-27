Kazinform launches sports news portal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency hosted a presentation of its web portal dedicated entirely to sport - SportInform (sport.inform.kz) , Kazinform reports.

The new web portal will offers its readers up-to-date sports news, exclusive interviews, analytical materials and special coverage of sports events in Kazakhstan and worldwide. SportInform will also cover regional sports events, make LIVE broadcasts from sports events and more.



Head of the project Marlen Beisebayev told participants of the presentation in Astana that ‘he and his team are very optimistic about the project'.



"Our number one goal is to cover all sports events in Kazakhstan, including those types of sport that are not covered by local news agencies. We are pleased with the fact that the government is interested in the development of local sports mass media," he noted at the presentation.



Mr. Beisebayev also talked about what future holds for the project.



"We will not cover only local sports events, we will publish materials about our athletes abroad and about global sports. For instance, the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea and the World Football Championship in Russia are ahead. And we already have plans for those events," he added.





















