Kazinform leads by example - Governor of Akmola region Kulagin

KOSTANAY-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin has extended his congratulations to Kazinform International News Agency on the occasion of its 95th anniversary.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate Kazinform on its 95th anniversary. Kazinform is the first news agency in Kazakhstan to gain international status," the congratulatory letter says. Mr. Kulagin noted that for the past 95 years Kazinform had been a reliable source of information on main developments in politics, economy, education, healthcare, sports and culture. According to the governor, with its constructive approach Kazinform sets the example to other Kazakhstani mass media. In conclusion, Mr. Kulagin wished Kazinform employees good health and further success and creative achievements.