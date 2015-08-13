Kazinform, Library of the First President of Kazakhstan ink cooperation memo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Library of the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation" and LLP "International News Agency "Kazinform" have signed a memorandum of cooperation in Astana.

The memorandum was signed by the executive director of the library Beisenbai Zhumabekov and general director of "Kazinform" International News Agency Dauren Diyarov. The general director of the agency stressed that "Kazinform" is becoming increasingly popular in the world. "Kazinform" news is read in more than 200 countries. In turn B.Zhumabekov noted that the library concluded similar memorandums with many leading mass media of Kazakhstan. He expressed confidence that cooperation with "Kazinform" will contribute to the promotion of cultural and educational work of the library and give a new impetus to the institution.