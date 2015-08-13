Kazinform marks its 95th founding anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Kazinform International News Agency celebrates the 95th anniversary of its foundation. History of Kazinform is the history of our country. These years were full of historic milestones that reflect the life of our people - the revolution, the war, repressions, industrialization and construction, wins and losses.

It all led us to the landmark event - Kazakhstan gained its Independence that opened new horizons and heights for the country. Here are 95 milestones from the history of Kazakhstan and our Agency. 1920 - The Orenburg-Turgai department of the Russian Telegraph Agency (ROSTA) was founded; 1921 - The town of Verny was renamed into Alma-Ata; 1922 - Alibi Zhangildin led the Krasny Karavan (Red Caravan) expedition; 1923 - Kazakh singers and musicians Kashaubayev, Baizakov, Omirzakov, Aitpayeva, Bazhanov, Zhandarbekov and others gave a concert in Moscow; 1924 - The transfer of Kazakh SSR capital from Orenburg to Kzyl Orda; 1925 - Amre Kashaubayev stunned Europe with his unique voice at the World's exhibition 2015 in Paris; 1926 - The Kazakh Theater that later became the musical center of Kazakhstan unveiled in Kyzylorda; 1927 - Construction of the Turkic-Siberian Railway (Turksib) began; 1928 - The Kazakh Pedagogical Institute opened in Alma-Ata; 1929 - The transfer of the Kazakh capital from Kzyl Orda to Alma-Ata; 1930 - The Central Executive Committee and the Council of People's Commissars of the Kazakh Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic adopted the resolution on universal primary education; 1931 - The Turkic-Siberian Railway was put into commission; 1932 - Alma-Ata, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and South Kazakhstan regions were formed; 1933 - The Kazakh Opera and Ballet Theater and the Kazakhstan Artists' Union were established; 1934 - The Kazakh State University opened doors in Alma-Ata; 1935 - The Kazakh State Art Gallery was established on the basis of the exhibition "15 years of Soviet power in Kazakhstan"; 1936 - Popular Kazakh singer Kulyash Baiseitova was awarded the title of People's Artist of the USSR; 1937 - The Kazakh Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic became the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic on March 26; 1938 - Kazakh poets and writers Magzhan Zhumabayev, Saken Seifullin, Ilyas Zhansugurov and Beimbet Mailin were declared public enemies under false denunciation and gunned down; 1939 - The first ever Kazakh film "Amangeldy" premiered; 1940 - The new Kazakh alphabet based on the Russian one was introduced; 1941 - The Great Patriotic War began. Large military formations were formed on the territory of Kazakhstan which later fought on all fronts; 1942 - Volume I of Mukhtar Auezov's epic novel "Put Abaya" (Abai's Way) was published; 1943 - Kazakh poet and akyn Zhambyl Zhabayev penned "People of Leningrad, My children!" poem; 1944 - The Kazakh State Women's Teacher Training Institute was opened; 1945 - The Great Patriotic War ended 1946 - The Resolution "On the establishment of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR" was adopted; 1947 - Ust-Kamenogorsk lead-zinc plant turned out first production batch; 1948 - The first republican conference of Kazakhstan's trade unions was held; 1949 - The first Soviet atomic bomb RDS-1 was tested at the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site; 1950 - Mointy - Shu 438-kilometers railway line was completed; 1951 - The Supreme Soviet of the USSR adopted the Law on the Protection of the World; 1952 - Historian Ermukhan Bekmakhanov was sentenced to 25 years for describing in his book Kenesary Kasymov as batyr (warrior), who gave his strength and life for the sake of freedom; 1953 - A thermonuclear device was tested at the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site; 1954 - The Societ Union started reclaiming of virgin and fallow lands of Kazakhstan; 1955 - Karaganda Metallurgical Plant turned out first production batch; 1956 - Reclaiming of Kazakhstan's fallow lands gives the Soviet Union 16380481.4 tons of grain; 1957 - The world's first artificial satellite was launched from Baikonur spaceport; 1959 - Shymkent hydrolysis plant started operation; 1960 - Dinmukhamed Kunayev was elected the first secretary of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan; 1961 - Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space; 1962 - First turbine-generator of Karaganda GRES power plant commissioned 1963 - Second phase of Aktyubinsk plant for the production of chrome connections was commissioned. The plant's output increased threefold; 1964 - The first stream of products was sent from Pavlodar aluminum plant to Novokuznetsk; 1965 - First oil was extracted at Ozen oilfield; 1966 - Bukhtarma hydroelectric started operating at full capacity; 1967 - The first unit of Zhambyl GRES was launched; 1968 - First ton of Ermakovsky Ferroalloy Plant products was smelted; 1969 - Remains of Saka warrior in gold dress ("Altyn Adam") was found in the Issyk mound in Alma-Ata region; 1970 - Turgai region was formed; 1971 - Komsomol youth brigade of Shubartausky district of Semipalatinsk region developed new forms of cattle breeding; 1972 - Kapshagai power plant was constructed in Almaty region; 1973 - The 5th Conference of Writers of Asia and Africa took place in Almaty; 1974 - Abdijamil Nurpeisov's trilogy "The blood and sweat" was awarded the State Prize of the USSR; 1975 - The book of Olzhas Suleimenov "Az i Ya" was published in Almaty; 1976 - One of the founders of the Kazakh National Theater Serke Kozhamkulov awarded the title of Hero of Socialist Labor; 1977 - The last Constitution of the USSR was adopted; 1978 - A well-known Kazakh poet Zhuban Moldagaliyev was awarded the State Prize of the USSR for the poem "Kyran dala" and "The mudflow"; 1979 - In the city of Tselinograd Kazakh youth organized the protest against the establishment of German autonomy in Yereimentau region; 1980 - Classic style wrestler Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov became the first Olympic champion among Kazakh people; 1981 - The country switched to Daylight saving time; 1982 - The Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR approved the State list of historical and cultural monuments of republican significance 1983 - Alma-Ata television tower was opened; 1984 - Shymkent Oil Refinery was put into operation; 1985 - Bogatyr coal strip mine notable for surface mining (Pavlodar region) won a place in the Guinness Book of Records; 1986 - December riots of youth in Alma-Ata; 1987 - The Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union adopted the Resolution "On the activity of the Kazakh Republican Party Organization on international and patriotic education of the working people"; 1988 - By the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Kazakhstan Communist Party, Shakarim Kudaiberdiuly, Akhmet Baitursynov, Zhusupbek Aimautov, Magzhan Zhumabayev and other representatives of Kazakh intelligentsia were rehabilitated; 1989 - The Law of the Kazakh SSR "On Languages in the Kazakh SSR" was passed; 1990 - The Declaration on State Sovereignty of the Kazakh SSR was adopted; 1991 - The long-awaited year of independence. Nationwide election of the President of Kazakhstan was held December 1; 1992 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev inked the Law on the Flag, Emblem and State Anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan; 1993 - November 15 announced the National Currency Day. The first banknotes of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Tenge - were put into circulation; 1994 - On July 6 the deputies of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan took a decision on moving the capital of the country from Almaty to Akmola; 1995 - New Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan was adopted; 1996 - Kazakhstan joined The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty; 1997 - In October President Nursultan Nazarbayev presented his "Kazakhstan-2030" State-of-the-Nation Address; 1998 - International presentation of Astana, the new capital city of Kazakhstan, was held on June 10; 1999 - The Year of Unity and Continuity of Generations; 2000 - The town of Turkestan marked its 1500th anniversary; 2001 - State Program of the National Information Infrastructure Shaping and Developing was launched; 2002 - By the President's Decree year 2000 was announced the Year of Health; 2003 - The first-ever Congress of the Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions was held in Astana; 2004 - Elections of the Majilis (Lower chamber of Kazakhstan Parliament) deputies were held; 2005 - The Law "On Kazakhstan-Russia border" was approved. The law became a historical step in the relations between Kazakhstan and Russia; 2006 - Former national anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan was replaced by a new one based on song "My Kazakhstan" by Sh. Kaldayakov and Zh.Nazhimedenov. The lyrics were modified by Nursultan Nazarbayev; 2007 - State Program "30 Corporate Leaders of Kazakhstan" was launched; 2008 - Bills of strategic importance - tax and fiscal codes and a three-year budget - were developed; 2009 - Laws on implementing Islamic banking in Kazakhstan were adopted; 2010 - Kazakhstan chaired the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. On December 1-2 Astana hosted the OSCE Summit; 2011 - Winter Asian Games were held in Astana and Almaty; 2012 - Kazakh athletes hauled 7 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze medals at London Olympic Games. Kazakhstan team ranked the 12th in overall medal standing; 2013 - On the President's instruction all pension funds were united into the Unified Pension Savings Fund; 2014 - President addressed the nation with his annual "Nurly Zhol - Path to the Future" message; 2015 - Extraordinary election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held. The Head of State announced the launch of the Five Institutional Reforms. Kazakhstan entered the World Trade Organization (WTO). The 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, 70th anniversary of the Great Victory, 20th anniversary of the Kazakhstan Constitution, 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and 95th anniversary of Kazinform International News Agency are marked this year.