Kazinform News Agency board member awarded Abai 175th anniversary medal

ANKARA. KAZINFORM TURKSOY Secretary General Dyussen Kasseinov awarded member of the Board of Directors of Kazinform International News Agency JSC Kambar Omarov the Abai 175th anniversary medal for promotion of Kazakh culture in the Turkic world and fulfillment of international projects, Kazinform reports.

The awarding ceremony was held on January 6 at the TURKSOY Headquarters as part of the presentation of the album issued by TURKSOY within the Year of Abai dated to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and enlightener, its official website reads. The album features the works of the artists of the Turkic world.

People and organizations which significantly contributed to promulgating the name and legacy of great Abai within 2020 were also awarded the medal.