Kazinform News Agency, People&#39;s Daily Newspaper step up cooperation (PHOTOS)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Director General of Kazinform International News Agency Dauren Diyarov and President of the People's Daily Newspaper Yang Zhenwu have signed a Memorandum of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation in Beijing.

As per the document, the sides will cooperate and cover the implementation of the One Belt, One Road Initiative and the New Economic Policy Nurly Zhol. To recap, on Monday Director General of Kazinform News Agency Dauren Diyarov was the first guest of honor to deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2015 Media Cooperation Forum on One Belt & One Road in the Chinese capital. Organized by the People's Daily Newspaper, the forum brought together representatives of 155 mass media from 59 countries, the United Nations Correspondents Association and Chinese government officials. By Sadyk Akizhanov