Kazinform partakes in Silk Road Mass Media Coop Forum in Nanjing

NANJING. KAZINFORM Chiefs of Kazinform International News Agency Assel Tulegenova and Komsomolskaya Pravda-Kazakhstan newspaper Assylbek Bissenbayev are participating in the 1st Silk Road Mass Media Cooperation Forum which has kicked off today in Nanjing, Jiangsu province of China.

The forum is being held as part of the World Historical and Cultural Cities Expo. The event is organized by the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and the government of Nanjing under the support and assistance of China Pictorial, press office of Nanjing and Nanjing Broadcast Television Station.

The theme of the Forum is “Unity of Views, Joint Construction and Use of Joint Effort Results: Mass Media Cooperation within One Road, One Belt.”

This event brought together the representatives of 20 media-structures from 13 countries located along the One Road, One Belt.

Three panel discussions will be held during the forum: New chances and challenges to mass media cooperation within joint building of the Silk Road; How mass media strengthen mutual understanding of nations; One Belt, One Road city images and dissemination of cultural knowledge at the international arena.

The Forum will end with adoption of the Nanjing Consensus.