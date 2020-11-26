Kazinform photo journalists’ works on display at COVID-19-themed exhibition in Seoul

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The works of Kazinform photo journalists are on display at the International Photo Exhibition held by South Korea’s News Agency Yonhap, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As part of its chairmanship of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies Yonhap is hosting the exhibition dubbed «International press photo exhibition: at the scenes of the pandemic».

The COVID-19-themed exhibition is held at the Museum History of the Republic of Korea in Seoul and will run until March 1, 2021.

The exhibition features 120 photos from 47 leading news agencies around the world, including the photos made by photo correspondents of Kazakhstan’s New Agency Kazinform Mukhtar Kholdorbekov, Viktor Fedyunin, and Aleksandr Pavski.