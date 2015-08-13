Kazinform provides trustworthy, immediate and full information - Karaganda region Governor

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Governor of Karaganda region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov congratulated Kazinform staff on the 95th jubilee of the Agency.

"Being a legal successor of KazTAG and KazAAG news agencies, Kazinform has become popular for the publication of trustworthy, immediate and full information about socio-economic and socio-political life of the country and its regions as well as for wide coverage of the large-scale reforms initiated by the Head of State."

"I wish good health, happiness, well-being and new achievements to the staff of Kazinform," the letter of congratulation reads.