  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazinform provides trustworthy, immediate and full information - Karaganda region Governor

    20:11, 13 August 2015
    Photo: None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Governor of Karaganda region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov congratulated Kazinform staff on the 95th jubilee of the Agency.

    "Being a legal successor of KazTAG and KazAAG news agencies, Kazinform has become popular for the publication of trustworthy, immediate and full information about socio-economic and socio-political life of the country and its regions as well as for wide coverage of the large-scale reforms initiated by the Head of State."

    "I wish good health, happiness, well-being and new achievements to the staff of Kazinform," the letter of congratulation reads.

    Tags:
    Culture Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!