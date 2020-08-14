  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazinform receives centennial congratulations from Mongolian news agency Montsame

    07:00, 14 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Mongolian News Agency MONTSAME sent its congratulations to the International News Agency Kazinform following the latter’s centennial it celebrated on August 13, Kazinform reports.

    «Since its inception in 1920, Kazinform carved for itself a highly respected position in the media system in Kazakhstan. It has been successful in covering a wide range of issues from politics, business to culture, sports, and so on,» reads the congratulatory letter.

    While congratulating her colleague Kazinform Director-General Askar Umarov, Ms. Ganchimeg Badamdorj, Director-General of MONTSAME, noted that the agencies’ partnership has been making worthy contributions to the promotion of traditional friendships and comprehensive partnership between Kazakhstan and Mongolia.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Mass media Holidays Events News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!