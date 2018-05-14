Kazinform, The Associated Press of Pakistan ink MoC

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Cooperation between Kazakhstan's Kazinform International News Agency and The Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APP) took place in Islamabad, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The document was signed on the platform of the International Conference of News Agencies that is underway in the capital of Pakistan. The signatures were put by General Director of Kazinform, Askar Umarov, and Managing Director of APP, Masood Malik.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives of 25 news agencies including Kazinform's partners - Middle East News Agency (MENA) of Egypt, AGERPRESS of Romania, the Iranian news agency The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) of Iran, The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA), to name but a few.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Barlybay Sadykov also participated in the ceremony.

The signed Memorandum of Cooperation provides for the establishment of cooperation and strengthening of professional collaboration in terms of information exchange between Kazinform and APP.

It should be mentioned that Pakistan's mass media take an active interest in Kazakhstan and the activities of Kazakhstani counterparts. For instance, last week a group of representatives of the Pakistani media visited Astana. In particular, the sides discussed the development of media, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries during the roundtable on "Media Partnership: Kazakhstan and Pakistan" held at the Central Communication Service of the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Communications.