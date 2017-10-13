Kazinform, The Business Year ink MoC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Astana, Daniyar Uteshev, the First Deputy Director-General of Kazinform International News Agency, and Giuliana Caruso, the Country Director of The Business Year: Kazakhstan, have signed today a Memorandum of Cooperation.

Kazinform and The Business Year (TBY) agreed to maintain overall activity, exchange contents, prepare joint projects and events.





The Business Year is one of the leading research firms and publishers of annual economic resources on national economies. Present in 35 countries, TBY provides first-hand access to the people and ideas shaping business and policy throughout the world.





Daniyar Uteshev highlighted the advantages of the memo with TBY.

"To develop international ties, Kazinform signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with one of the leading research firms and publishers of annual economic resources on national economies, not only for Kazakhstan but for other 35 foreign countries. The Business Year (TBY) is popular with representatives of the world business elite and a source of information on the economic situation and development of the country for potential foreign investors," Kazinform's First Deputy Director-General said.