Kazinform to become one of beacons of Kazakhstan's information space - Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency should become one of the beacons of Kazakhstan's information space, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev said on Monday.

At the Government's hour at the Mazhilis, Minister Abayev paid utmost attention to one of the oldest news agencies in Kazakhstan Kazinform in his speech.



"First of all, we've updated Kazinform's technical platform - software and service equipment. Today its readership totals 45,000 Internet users per day. We are planning to double this figure in order to make it one of the leaders of Kazakhstan's information space," Abayev noted.



In his words, Kazinform is planning to develop a new mobile app and implement a couple of exciting projects such as Virtual Tourist allowing to make virtual tours around Kazakhstan's sightseeing attractions.