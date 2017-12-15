Kazinform, Trend news agencies ink MOC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform and Trend international news agencies have signed another Memorandum of cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazinform and Trend have inked today a new Memorandum of Cooperation in Baku.

According to Trend's Deputy Editor-in-Chief for Economic Issues, Ilaha Mammadli, the news agencies have cooperated for a long time. She believes that the new memorandum will make it possible to improve the effectiveness of the partnership and to use mutual information flows more intensively.

"I hope that this cooperation will be long-term and effective. Because, considering the development of the political and economic relations between our countries, the development of the ties between the news agencies is very important and useful," Ilaha Mammadli said during the ceremony of signing.

"In view of the projects planned by the leaders of our states, our governments, I believe that the cooperation between our agencies is a must. The media should cover the way the processes move in Kazakhstan and what of that can be applied in Azerbaijan. The same things should be done by the other side [in Kazakhstan]," said Bibinor Tanelbaeva, the Editor-in-Chief of Kazinform.

The sides signed the Memorandum of Cooperation to strengthen professional collaboration in terms of information exchange. The document aims to establish friendly relations and productive cooperation between Kazinform and Trend news agencies.