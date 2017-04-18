Kazinform, Turkmenistan Today news agencies signed memo of coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform International News Agency and Turkmenistan Today Agency have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The document was signed by the chiefs of the news agencies as part of the state visit of the Turkmen President to Astana.



“The aim of the document is to bring the two fraternal countries together by means of exchange of information and photos. The project of integration among the CA countries is of great importance. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan implement a number of joint projects, such as Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad line. All of these will be covered by the Kazakh and Turkmen news agencies,” Director General of Kazinform Agency Askar Umarov said.



In turn, Head of Turkmenistan Today Agency Bekdurdy Amansaryyev pointed out the historical day when the two countries’ leaders had important negotiations. He said that Turkmens and Kazakhs are not only partners, but also brothers living in one economic region and sharing common goals and problem issues.

Recall that today the presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan signed the Strategic Partnership Treaty. The parties reached also other agreements including those related to the rehabilitation of the Aral Sea.