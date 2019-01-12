Kazinform wins People's Choice Award as Best Online News Agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Winners of the People's Choice Award have been announced in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

Over 500,000 Kazakhstanis voted and picked winners in 27 nominations.



For instance, chief surgeon of National Scientific Center of Oncology and Transplantology JSC Tokan Sultananaliyev was named the Best Doctor of the year.



Director of the Schoolchildren's Palace Yerbol Irgebai was honored with the statue as the Best Teacher of the year.



Gold medalist of the Pyeongchang Paralympic Games 2018 in skiing Alexander Kolyadin captured the coveted statue as the Best Male Athlete of the year.



The victory in the nomination the Best Female Athlete of the year went to swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina, who hauled gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.



Lyailya Sultankyzy was voted as the Best TV Host of the year.



Kazakhstani actress Samal Yeslyamova claimed the victory in the nomination the Breakthrough of the Year after her smashing success at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Recall that Yeslyamova won the Best Actress award at the festival.



Kazinform International News Agency was voted the Best Online News Agency of the year.



