KazISS: Kazakhstan - a vivid example of a country developing without nuclear arsenal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the head of the foreign policy and international security department at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, Meirat Omarov, Nazarbayev-Trump meeting symbolizes a foreign policy breakthrough for Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

The expert notes that this became possible due to the fact that at this meeting President Nazarbayev was representing the whole region of Central Asia, and suggested the U.S. remains involved in the C5+1 format.

According to Mr. Omarov, the meeting in Washington D.C was held in the atmosphere of friendship and trust and President Trump noted Nursultan Nazarbayev's merits in the economic and political development of Kazakhstan.

The second important moment of President Nazarbayev's visit to the States, says the expert, is the country's presidency in UN Security Council. And in this role, Kazakhstan has put forward a number of initiatives, ranging from global disarmament to 2045 to stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan. Meirat Omarov notes that the Afghan issue was also discussed during the President's meeting since without peace in this country the stability of the whole region is under threat.

Kazakhstan is a vivid example of how a country can develop without a nuclear arsenal. And in this regard, says Meirat Omarov, Astana, which has proven its effectiveness hosting the Syrian peace talks, can become an important negotiating platform in solving the Korean conflict.