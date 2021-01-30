KAZISS recognized as the best think tank in Central Asia, University of Pennsylvania rating

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In January 28, 2021, the annual rating of research and analytical centers of the world «Global Go To Think Tank Index Report» of the University of Pennsylvania was presented, which is considered the most authoritative world rating of «think tanks».

The rating is compiled within the framework of the Think Tanks and Civil Society program under the leadership of Professor James McGann and since its inception it has become the 15th in a row.

The University of Pennsylvania analyzed the activities of 11,175 think tanks in the world in 2020, 43 of which were from Kazakhstan, the official website of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazISS) reads.

In general, the rating is formed on the basis of the results of a survey of the evaluated centers, as well as about 4 thousand specialists in the field of economic and political research, politicians and journalists. At the final stage, a group of authoritative experts takes part in the ranking, on the basis of whose opinion the final ranking takes place. To form the rating, more than 30 different criteria are used that structure think tanks based on the quality and reputation of scientific and analytical work, functional and organizational focus, recognition of the center, conferences, briefings and official meetings, as well as a number of nominations for special progress. https://repository.upenn.edu/think_tanks/18/?fbclid=IwAR3G3ObSQ9VErbO1Llf6ltTOVMV4y4F_-q5QVMmZNQfaOY4S-7tMNRx8TEA

At the end of 2020, the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazISS) was again recognized as the best think tank in Central Asia.

