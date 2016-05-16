Kazkommerts Polis announces changes to Board of Directors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The composition of the Board of Directors of "Kazkommerts Polis" Insurance Company" JSC has changed, according to the company's press service.

"By the decision of the special meeting of the shareholders of "Kazkommerts Polis" Insurance Company" JSC Kenes Rakishev and Sandro Galinsky were elected as members of the Board. Presently the company's Board of Directors is composed of Kenes Rakishev - member of the Board, Sandro Galinsky - member of the Board, Serik Akhanov - member of the Board and independent director. At the upcoming meeting of the Board of Directors Kenes Rakishev will be elected Chairman of the Board," the company said in a statement.

"Kazkommerts Polis" Insurance Company" JSC is one of the largest insurance companies in Kazakhstan with 20 branches around the country.