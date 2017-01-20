Kazkommertsbank, Halyk Bank negotiating potential deal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazkommertsbank (Qazkom) and Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan are in talks on a potential deal.

“JSC Kazkommertsbank and Mr. Kenes Rakishev are informing about start of preliminary negotiations with JSC Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan on a potential deal between the KKB and Halyk Bank. Further information will be provided when necessary within appropriate terms,” a statement on KKB’s website reads.

It should be noted that Kazkommertsbank is the main paying agent and the largest systemically important bank of the country

In 2016, the bank adopted a new business strategy oriented on small and medium businesses and private customers. The implementation of this strategy enabled the bank to increase its lending activity and strengthen technological leadership of Qazkom in innovative banking products. Alongside, in 2016, the bank transformed its service system which allowed it to improve customers service quality.