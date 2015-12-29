Kazkommertsbank says K. Rakishev acquired Alnair Capital Holding

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kenes Rakishev, the major shareholder of the bank, has completed transaction with Alnair investment company on purchase of its parent company, JSC Alnair Capital Holding ("Alnair"), which owns 28.08% of issued and placed common shares of KKB.

As a result of the transaction Rakishev becomes General Partner of Alnair investment group with voting and other rights with respect to common shares of KKB owned by Alnair. Thus Rakishev directly and indirectly (via Alnair) controls 56.75% of issued and placed common shares of the Bank. In August 2015 the Bank announced that Rakishev reached preliminary agreement with Alnair investment company on merger of holdings in KKB. Source: kase.kz