Kazkommertsbank to begin enabling acceptance of JCB cards in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JCB International, known as the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., announced the launch of JCB card acceptance via Kazkommertsbank, which is recognized as one of the biggest commercial banks throughout the Commonwealth of Independent States, and largest technically in terms of assets in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from paymentweek.com .

The solution was achieved due to the strategic relationship between Discover and JCB starting in 2006, which has enabled JCB card acceptance on the Discover Network in the U.S., as well as Discover card acceptance on the accessible JCB network in Japan.



Kazkommertsbank has earned the status of being the leading bank with the largest network throughout Kazakhstan. This new arrangement gives way to an array of possibilities for Kazkommertsbank, Discover Global Network, and JCB to expand their business.



In addition, Discover Global Network will allow JCB cards to run on its network for all Qazkom acquired merchants.



As for Kazkommertsbank, the addition of JCB as a new payment brand into their network offers new sales opportunities galore, as well as a wider JCB acceptance in the country enhances payment convenience for over 100 million JCB card members.



Takashi Suetsugu, General Director of JCB International Eurasia LLC, commented, "We are sure this arrangement will support our objective to expand acceptance of JCB cards in Central Asia which is a strategically important region for JCB to satisfy our cardmembers' needs for global acceptance, especially those visiting Kazakhstan from Russia, China, and Japan. We believe our collaboration will contribute towards the growth of card payments and tourism in Kazakhstan and provide greater convenience to JCB cardmembers from all over the world."