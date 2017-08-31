KazMeat brand exhibited at ANUFOOD China 2017

BEIJING. KAZINFORM KazMeat, the Kazakh brand, has been exhibited for the second time at the ANUFOOD China-2017 international food exhibition held in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

"In 2016, three umbrella brands were created in Kazakhstan: KazMeat, Qazaq Organic Food, and Halal Kazakhstan. Now, our major goal is to promote these brands abroad. Today, we are promoting the umbrella brand of KazMeat as there are several Kazakhstan-based companies [Kubley LLP, Empire Food, Batys Marka Lamb], Republican Chamber of Angus, and the Meat Union of Kazakhstan represented our national stand. We are presenting canned products: beef, mutton, and lamb meat. In addition, we conduct tasting session for potential buyers within the exhibition, " Aisulu Sultanmuratova, Chief Manager of the Export Development Department of Kazakh Invest National Company, told Kazinform.



According to her, the brand Qazaq Organic Food exhibits its products at the 21st China International Organic&Green Food Industry Expo 2017, which is underway in Shanghai these days.

"Last week, we presented the umbrella brand of Halal Kazakhstan at the annual exhibition in Malaysia. Later in the year, we plan to create another umbrella brand of vegetable oil producers, and will start promoting it abroad next year," she said.

The representatives of Chinese companies have taken a great interest in Kazakh meat products, which, in their opinion, are environmentally safe and of high quality.

"In Shaanxi Province, we eat meat all the year. During my visit to Kazakhstan, I tasted lamb and beef made in Kazakhstan and I really liked it. As far as I know, our countries are presently resolving the issue of importing lamb from Kazakhstan into China, " Cheng Guoqing, the Head of the Xian Zhaolong Food Company, said while interviewed by Kazinform.



Over 680 participants from different countries of the world are partaking in ANUFOOD China-2017 (August 30 - September 1, 2017, Beijing). They represent their products in such categories as dairy products, bread and pastries, meat and seafood, frozen foods, sweets and snacks, coffee and tea, olive oil and other types of table oils, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, fruits and vegetables, organic foods, catering services, etc.



Recall that it was at ANUFOOD China 2016 where Kazakhstan for the first time has exhibited processed meat products under the unified brands of KazMeat and Halal Kazakhstan.



In the near future, it is expected to approve and hand over the certificates for Kazakhstan's export of frozen mutton to the Chinese side.