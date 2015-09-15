Kazmediacenter to live broadcast Astana-Benfica football match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - September 16 "Astana" FC plays with the Portuguese "Benfica" in the group stage of the Champions League. The match will be held at Estádio da Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Astana FC fans will be able to watch the game on TAN TV Channel at 00:45 am. Residents and guests of the capital are invited to watch the game in the Concert Hall of "Kazmediacenter". According to astana.kz the game starts at 11:59 pm on September 15. Last Sunday "Astana" players flew to Lisbon. They have already held the first training session in a football ground of Estádio Universitário de Lisboa. Today, Kazakhstani footballers are holding a training session at Estádio da Luz stadium where the match will take place. Note that in the group stage of the Champions League "Astana" athletes will also play against "Atletico" and "Galatasaray". NOTE: "Astana" FC became the first team from Kazakhstan to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage with a 2-1 aggregate victory against APOEL.