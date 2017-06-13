KazMunaiGas appoints new chief operating officer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oleg Karpushin has been appointed to the post of chief operating officer (COO) for JSC KMG NC, Kazinform has learned from the company's press service.

Mr Karpushin will have executive responsibility for the whole of KMG NC upstream interests, reporting to the CEO Sauat Mynbayev. He will be responsible for KMG Group interests both in all JVs, in ventures where KMG has a controlling shareholding, and in new areas of exploration and development. The Technical Institute also reports to him.



KMG has a number of major projects being developed jointly with international oil companies, as well as potentially important new developments. One of the challenges for the COO will be to achieve a turnaround in production and operating safety in existing more mature oilfields.



The COO will also be responsible for reviewing the scope for a major exploration programme in the current oil price environment, as Kazakhstan remains a relatively under-explored oil region.



Oleg is a highly skilled and experienced oil industry veteran. He is a petroleum geologist with a degree from Gubkin Russian State University and an MBA from Duke University in the USA.



His working experience began with Schlumberger the oil field services company and he worked for them in Russia, in the U.S. and in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan. He then worked for Sakhalin Energy (a joint company of Shell and Gazprom) in the Russian Far east responsible for the safe start-up of production recording volumes of LNG production.



In 2010 he moved to Nigeria to the Shell operation in the Warri area with responsibility for rejuvenating old oil fields and achieved record production from them in difficult geologic and social situations.



In 2013 he became CEO of Salym Petroleum Development, the joint venture between Gazprom and Shell and boosted production above plan to 6.55m tons of oil (approximately 130kb/d) in 2014.



In 2015 he moved to Shell HQ in the Hague, acting as a Senior Strategy Advisor, later that year moving to join NOVATEK in Russia as Deputy Chairman of the Board responsible for Production.