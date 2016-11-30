KazMunayGas CEO reports to President on development of Karachaganak deposit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today CEO of NC KazMunayGas Sauat Mynbayev , the press service of Akorda informed.

Mynbayev reported to the President on the results of the company’s activity in 9 months of 2016 and informed about the plans for the nearest outlook.

The sides touched upon industrial and financial activity, social sphere and implementation of the company’s major projects.

The President was informed about the course of implementation of large projects in oil and gas processing industry including expansion of production capacities at Tengiz, the first stage of operations at Kashagan oil deposit and the prospects of development of Karachaganak.

The CEO of KazMunayGas said that despite oil prices decline, the volume of oil output and processing keeps growing.

Following the meeting, the President gave a number of certain instructions.