KazMunayGas - one of first buildings constructed in Astana’s downtown

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the most recognizable and impressive buildings of Astana is KazMunayGas National Company's complex of administrative buildings. However, not many people know that it was one of the first buildings constructed on the left bank of Yessil River, the downtown of Kazakhstan's capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The group of administrative buildings consists of seven multi-storeyed buildings (7 to 18 storeyed). A grandiose arch over the pedestrian promenade connects two 18-storeyed symmetric buildings, forming a single ensemble. This arch is also called the entrance gate to Nurly Zhol Boulevard that stretches to the Ak Orda Presidential Palace.



The work on the layouts and external appearance of the buildings was done by the team of architects of Basis-A construction company.



"That time, we needed such set of buildings because Kazakhoil National Oil & Gas Company and Transportation of Oil and Gas National Company merged. The construction was completed in 2002," says Ruslan Orazakov, Chief Engineer at the Administrative Department of NC KazMunayGas JSC.

These buildings house the offices of Kazakhstan's top oil and gas companies. The building of KazMunayGas Headquarters occupies a part of the Round Square west of the elevated road on Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Presently, in the immediate vicinity of KMG complex, there are the Park of Lovers, Astana Opera, Nur Astana Mosque, and a number of shopping malls.



Photo credit: bazis.kz

"This complex of buildings was designed as part of the architectural composition "The Round Square in Astana". The capital's round square was built in two tiers: the lower one is intended for pedestrians, while the upper one for motor transport. Canadian experts were involved in the design process and the follow-up supervision," he said.

The total area, he said, is 70,000 sqm (83,719 sq yd), the radius is 165 m (180.4 yds).

"One of the first buildings constructed along with ours was the building of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (now the Ministry of Investment and Development). The seven-storeyed building of the Eurasian Bank and residential buildings are also located here within the same composition. To finalize the ensemble, wings were added on both sides. The highest part is 20-storeyed," Ruslan Orazakov added.

The Round Square also includes banking institutions.



The construction of the Round Square in Astana was the first experiment. Moreover, the concrete of such a high strength was used for the first time in Kazakhstan. The climatic conditions of Astana require particular professionalism of builders.

"The construction of the architectural composition was mostly in winter. And, maintaining the temperature of concrete in freezing weather is not just a special technology but a special skill," Ruslan Orazakov emphasizes.

Bored piles were used for the first time during the construction: the builders went 10-15 meters (30-50 feet) underground to the rocky soil and transferred the weight of the composition to the rigid bedding. Thus, the original structure of the Round Square makes it possible to withstand any loads. The road bridge crossing the square is the only one of its kind in the country because it was made of cast-in-place concrete. There are stretched cables and huge air spaces for utility lines inside the 2.5-meter-thick body of the bridge.



Nowadays, the KMG group of buildings consists of offices that have all workplace amenities for employees. There is a gym and a football ground inside as well.



"The company employees maintain a healthy lifestyle. We often arrange competitions. In general, our office is designed for a thousand workplaces, and this is only our organization. But, there are private traders in C and E blocks, which do not belong to us. In addition, about 250 people of the Energy Ministry work in the building. We also have catering facilities: a large dining room on the first floor and a smaller one on the 11th floor.



There are several meeting rooms, one of the largest of them is on the 12th floor," said Ruslan Orazakov.