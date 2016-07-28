KAZNEX INVEST opened representative office in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC National Agency for Export and Investments KAZNEX INVEST which is a part of the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry has accredited its representative office in Istanbul. Nuriddin Amankul has been appointed Chief of the Representative Office.

As the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey told Kazinform, Ambassador Zhansseit Tuimebayev met with N.Amankul in view of his appointment. Mr.Amankul told the Diplomat that he will organize joint work with local companies in order to attract direct investments in priority sectors of Kazakhstan economy.

In turn, the Zh.Tuimebayev said that the Kazakh Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General in Istanbul would render all required assistance to the KAZNEX INVEST Representative Office to boost its activity in Turkey.