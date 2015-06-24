KAZNEX INVEST to hold 40 image-building events to promote Kazakhstan's products overseas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2015 the National Agency for Export and Investment KAZNEX INVEST is planning to hold more than 40 events in 13 countries to promote Kazakhstan made products, this has been said by Meyirzhan Maykenov, deputy chairman of the company at a briefing in CCS.

According to JSC KAZNEX INVEST, about 390 enterprises in Kazakhstan have stable permanent exports exceeding $ 1 million.



"At present our task is to support these businesses as much as possible, so they do not lose their niche, their volume of deliveries. In this part we will request the Government to provide targeted support for each of the exporters. In turn, the exporters should be prepared to develop new markets," said Meyirzhan Maykenov.



The deputy chairman of KAZNEX INVEST added that the National Fund has allocated 35 billion tenge for trade financing. Development Bank of Kazakhstan has become the operator of these funds.