KazNMU to allocate 300,000 tenge for family of student killed in Almaty Towers fire

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Medical University is planning to allocate 300,000 tenge for the family of Ismailzhon Israilov, the student killed in Almaty Towers fire on November 6, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the University.

"The management and the staff of the Kazakh National Medical University expresses its deepest and sincere condolences to the relatives and family of the second-year student Ismailzhon Israilov who tragically died in Almaty Towers fire. By a decision of the Economic Council, the University will allocate around 300,000 tenge as part of financial support to this family," a press-release reads.

Ismailzhon Israilov was born on August 23, 1995 in Karabulak village of Sairam district, South Kazakhstan region. He had studied at the General Medicine Faculty for three years, after which he transferred to the second year of the Faculty of Dentistry.

A pre-trial investigation is underway.



The fire in Almaty Towers business center broke out on November 6. One man died from carbon-monoxide poisoning. Five more bodies were found on the next day. The fire covered the area of 1,800sq.m. All of them turned out to be students of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (2), Kazakh National Medical University (1) and Kazakh National Research-Technical University named after K.Satpayev.