KazNU among the leading European universities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the research of the authoritative European rating «Academic Ranking of World Universities-European Standard» («ARES») Al-Farabi Kazakh National University has been highly evaluated by «AA+ and ranked among the leading European universities. Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the KazNU.

The International Ranking «ARES» has been conducted since 2011 by the European Scientific and Industrial Chamber. This year, more than 530 higher education institutions of the CIS countries, whose activities meet European standards, took part in it. The results of the «ARES» are taken into consideration by the world’s leading rating agencies. KazNU remains the leader in the ranking among Kazakhstan’s higher education institutions, being significantly ahead of many of them in terms of indicators. Ten Russian leading HEIs headed by Lomonosov Moscow State University also received the «AA+» grade of ARES.

The rating ranks Universities by such indicators as: scientific and innovative activity, quality of teaching, level of digitalization, demand for graduates, international recognition, academic mobility of students and teachers. The positions of the University in international rankings and in the academic community are also taken into account.

It should be noted that KazNU, while committing itself to transformation into a research university, is steadily improving its competitiveness in the global scientific and educational space and is successfully advancing in international rankings. The leading Kazakhstani University aims to be among the best HEIs in the world.