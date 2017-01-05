KazNU among world’s 200 “green” universities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi has again strengthened its reputation in the global educational market. For the time KazNU has taken part in the UI Green Metric Ranking of World Universities 2016 and taken the position among the strongest universities. Being among top 200 demonstrates high achievements and big potential of the university in "green" development, the KazNU press service informed.

UI GreenMetric World University Ranking ranks universities worldwide according to six indicators: setting and infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste management, water, and transportation, and education for the past 6 years.

Every year UI Green Metric measures and selects the best universities in each country. In 2016 the best educational institution of the USA was California University in Davis, in Great Britain - Nottingham and Oxford Universities, in Canada - Sherbrook University in Quebec, in Germany -Free University of Berlin, in Japan - the Universities of Hokkaido and Kyoto. Among Kazakhstan's universities the Kazakh National University named after Al Farabi is the only institution which entered TOP 200 "green" universities of the world, which manifests the active work of the university on integration of scientific and technical achievements in the strategy of energy efficiency of the campus and ecosystem of the city.

KazNU is the only CIS university which received the honor to open the section "Green Bridge Through Generations" in the Global Summit RIO+20 for the support of the green energy strategy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The university initiated creation of the international consortium of universities for sustainable development, opened Green Technologies Center and the UNESCO academic department of sustainable development, and implements the unique project KazNU-Green Campus. The university will present its energy saving technologies and innovations in EXPO-2017.

In 2016 it was the seventh time that world's universities were assessed by UI Green Metric. The certificate ceremony took place in the University of Indonesia (UI).