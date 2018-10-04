KazNU becomes best Central Asian university in THE International Rankings

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - According to research results of the British Agency Times Higher Education (THE), the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University was the first and only among Central Asian universities to join the group 801-1000 of the best universities in the world THE World University Rankings-2019. In total, the list of this rating includes 1,250 universities from 86 countries, Kazinform has learnt from the university's press service.

THE is one of the most influential global university rankings, which was developed in 2010 by the Times Higher Education jointly with Thomson Reuters within the framework of the global project Global Institutional Profiles Project.

A distinctive feature of the THE ranking is that a significant proportion of evaluation criteria falls on the research and innovation components of universities. To ensure the most complete and balanced comparison, 13 indicators in five areas are used: research and educational activities, knowledge transfer and contribution to innovation, internationalization, citation of scientific publications of scientists, and international interaction.

Traditionally, THE rankings is topped by HEI's from the USA and the UK. KazNU is dynamically moving in international rankings, this is facilitated by its successful transformation into a world-class research university. New achievements of the country's leading HEI show its high competitiveness as well as the competitiveness of the higher education system of Kazakhstan in the global scientific and educational space.

It should be noted that Al-Farabi KazNU ranks 220th in the International QS World University Rankings, and it is among the world's top 50 most technologically developed universities, according to the international organization Great Value Colleges as well as the world's top 200 green universities in the rankings of the UI Green Metric Ranking of World Universities.