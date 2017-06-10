KazNU enters world’s top 250 universities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Al-Farabi Kazakh National University has entered the world top 250 best universities.

According to the QS World University Rankings (the UK), KazNU is one of the top 250 universities of the world, steadily holding the 236th line. This year, this group includes four universities from the CIS countries - Lomonosov Moscow State University, St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk state universities, as well as Kazakh National University.

The QS rankings determination procedure takes into consideration the following factors: academic reputation, scientific citation, student-teacher ratio, employer reputation, share of foreign teachers and students.

"The leading university of Kazakhstan has confirmed its leadership in Central Asia and the CIS, and its high global competitiveness. It was the complex structural modernization in line with the modern requirements that contributed to successful advancement of the university in the international rankings. Recommended by the QS experts, the world top universities are considering KazNU's advancement experience. The University as the leading center of science, education and innovation aims to enter the top 200 best universities in the world", the university press service says.