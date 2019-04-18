KazNU graduate students undergo research internships at Oxford University

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Master programme students of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University are undergoing scientific internships at the world' leading educational institution - Oxford University. The agreement on the development of partnership between the universities was signed last year, during the visit of KazNU's Rector, academician Galym Mutanov to this famous British university.

KazNU's graduate students are undergoing an internship on a specially designed course Introduction to Science at the School of Geography and Environment. Its peculiarity is in the synergy of theory and practice - the lectures of leading professors are accompanied by the presentations of research, and the methodology and planning of research projects are studied with concrete samples. Students of KazNU presented their own scientific developments and got acquainted with works on the study of sand migration in the Sahara desert, the environment of Mongolia, the Bedouin life in Oman and Himalayan rocks.



Particular attention was given to the infrastructure of Oxford University. Kazakh students visited laboratories, which unite the researchers from various fields of science - Geography, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Archeology. According to the students, the internship made it possible not only to listen to lectures by renowned professors and gain practical knowledge and skills, but also to become familiar with the teaching system of the leading university in the world. They received more motivation for scientific activities as well as an unforgettable impressions, according to KazNU's press service.



Today, the internationalization of higher education is one of the main trends in the development of Kazakhstan's higher education system. In addition, the training system is focused not only on increasing the academic mobility of students, but also on improving the quality indicators of such programs.



According to the QS International Agency, which annually publishes a ranking of universities in the world, KazNU demonstrates a steady growth rate in this area. The university actively participates in international projects such as Erasmus+, Mevlana, Abai-Vern and the IAESTE, etc. In the current academic year, more than 1,000 undergraduates and doctoral students of KazNU will be trained at the leading foreign universities of the world.

