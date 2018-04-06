KazNU hosts meeting of COMSATS Coordinating Council

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University hosted the 21st meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Commission on Science and Technologies for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) in Almaty, the University's press service reports.

It was for the first time in the history of these meetings that the Coordinating Council convened in the post-Soviet space. The event was attended by more than 30 well-known foreign experts, scientists and heads of research centers and universities of COMSATS member states.

Speaking at the meeting, Executive Director of COMSATS, Dr. Syed Muhammed Junaid Zaidi stressed the important role of universities in the development of science, renewable energy sources, as well as environmental protection and biotechnology.

It should be noted that KazNU became the member of COMSATS in 2015, thus, becoming the only CIS higher education institution in the organization. Partnership with COMSATS facilitates the development of KazNU's cooperation with the leading research and educational centers in 25 countries of Asia, Africa, Latin and Central America.

According to KazNU's rector, academician Galym Mutanov, cooperation with COMSATS scientific centers gives universities a unique opportunity to get acquainted with the scientific and technological developments, as well as a good platform to present their own achievements and exchange experience.

KazNU is the center of COMSATS excellence in Kazakhstan, which enables the university to actively participate in joint educational and research projects. During three years of cooperation, many of KazNU's researchers and doctoral students underwent training and internships in the leading universities of the organization's member countries.

In 2017, KazNU hosted two major events organized in partnership with COMSATS and the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), namely the Repair and Maintenance of Scientific and Engineering Equipment in Universities, Research Institutes and Small Business Enterprises national seminar and the 7th International Seminar Internet Security: Enhancing Information Exchange Safeguards."



