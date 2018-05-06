KazNU initiates intl conference on global citizenship at UN HQ

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - An International Conference on the Issues of Global Citizenship was held in New York at the Headquarters of the United Nations. It was the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (KazNU), Kazakhstan's top university that initiated the high-level event on the UN platform within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru Program, Kazinform reports

The Conference was also organized by the UN Alliance of Civilizations and the Kazakhstan Mission to the United Nations.

In a welcoming speech, High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser highlighted the importance of the conference on fostering global citizenship, especially among the younger generation, the great role of universities in this process, and the need to find new approaches in this regard.

Head of KazNU, academician Galym Mutanov kindled great interest of the conference participants while presenting University 4.0, a new model of university development based on the ideas on a virtuous society from works by great Oriental philosopher Al-Farabi. The model combines educational, research, entrepreneurial innovation, spiritual and moral components. The State Program "The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Kazakhstan's Identity" serves as a clear guide mark in this activity.

The new-generation university is aimed at fostering young people as the world's virtuous citizens with personal integrity and active citizenship. The new trend, University 4.0, is especially relevant against the backdrop of globalization and the rapid development of new technologies. The proposal of KazNU to develop a model plan for the humanitarization of the world's higher educational institutions under the auspices of the UN Alliance of Civilizations was approved and supported by the Conference members.

"We consider the model plan proposal as well-timed. Universities of the world should unite efforts to develop concrete steps for educating youth in the spirit of humanitarian values, which is in line with the goals of the UN Global Citizenship Program. In this regard, the experience and initiatives of KazNU - the Global Hub of the UN Academic Impact Program, are particularly relevant and sought-after. And the heritage of Al-Farabi is an example of the transformative power of knowledge that still unites and enriches mind and heart," High Representative for the UN Alliance Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser pointed out.

It is worth mentioning that KazNU, together with the UN Alliance of Civilizations, is implementing the international project "Formation of citizens of a virtuous society. The mission of modern universities".

Within the framework of University 4.0 model, the Kazakh university is successfully implementing the unique project "Al-Farabi University Smart City" based on the symbiosis of the technological innovation and spiritual-moral platforms. The project "Green Bridge over Generations" is also under implementation. It was suggested at the UN Conference "Rio +20" in the furtherance of the Green Bridge Initiative announced by the President of Kazakhstan at the 66th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Kairat Umarov, representatives of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, diplomatic missions of various countries, non-governmental organizations, and the scientific elite of the U.S. and the world's top universities participated in the International Conference.