KazNU launches postdoctoral program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Implementing the tasks set by the Head of State, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University became the first Kazakhstani university to open a postdoctoral program.

This crucial step is aimed at further transforming the University into an advanced world-class research university and enhancing the competitiveness of Kazakhstan's science in a global scientific and educational community.

In world practice, postdoctoral studies are one of the effective forms of training highly-qualified scientific personnel and considered to be the main drivers of science. The program of postdoctoral studies of KazNU that meets high international standards will, primarily, let young specialists with a scientific degree upgrade their professional skills and conduct independent scientific research, keeping it up to date within developments, as well as through publications in the world's high-ranking scientific publishing companies.

Having become the first university in Kazakhstan to open a postdoctoral program, KazNU sets the trend of supporting talented young researchers and implements the next stage in the formation of the university as a hub of the country's industrial-innovative and knowledge-based economy.

This innovation will make it possible to resolve Kazakhstan's overriding issues related to the training of much-in-demand scientific manpower, reformatting youth from "brain drain" to "brain attraction" and brain circulation". The program will also help attract scientists of not only Kazakhstan but also of the entire world to research and innovation activities of KazNU as well as further integration of domestic science into the world scientific and educational space.

Nowadays, the University is systematically moving forward and strengthening its positions in authoritative world rankings and it presents a large intellectual corporation with a modern scientific and innovative infrastructure.