KazNU offers prospective students to apply online

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Al-Farabi KazNU is actively introducing digital technologies and expanding the scope of its IT services. Now a new service is available on the university official website kaznu.kz that is an online application and registration of documents of foreign citizens for admission to the university, Kazinform has learnt from the «SANALY URPAQ» Project Office.

The university conducts systematic work on the transfer of all its business processes to the digital format, which positively affects the increase in the level of trust and quality of services provided by the university. In this direction the work is carried out jointly with the «SANALY URPAQ» Project Office, which is opened on the basis of KazNU by the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption.

Thanks to the online system, the time of application and reception of documents is significantly reduced, there are no administrative barriers during registration, no need to come to the university, which significantly saves time and money. Another great advantage of the online application system is that it allows foreign applicants to apply directly to the university regardless of where they are based.

The whole process of application of documents is automated and implemented in a specially developed application, which is available in three languages - Kazakh, Russian and English, and it is planned to expand this list.

After submission of documents and successful registration, applicants from the countries of near and far abroad receive confirmation and can be enrolled to the university remotely. More than 100 foreign citizens from Brazil, the U.S., France, Germany, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Turkey, India and other countries have already used this service. This year a large inflow of foreigners wishing to obtain higher education at KazNU is expected. This is promoted by the high positions of the Kazakhstani university in the world rankings.