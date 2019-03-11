KazNU to train specialists for Smart City

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Al-Farabi KazNU opens a Two-Diploma Innovative Specialists Training Program - "Smart City" in order to implement the "Digital Kazakhstan" State Program, the university's press office informs.

The leading Kazakhstani University, becoming a member of the "Smart City" International Consortium of Universities, together with the Universities of the European Union has begun to develop the Master's Program in "Information Technologies for the Smart City" under the "ERASMUS +" project.



The Program includes an integrated educational and methodological complex, a quality management system for training, teacher training, presentations by the European partner-universities of the "Smart University" model, as well as academic mobility training at the best Universities in Europe. As part of the project, a Scientific and Educational Center of Smart City Technologies will be opened at KazNU as well.



KazNU successfully implements the scientific and innovative project "Al-Farabi University Smart City", based on the teachings of the great Turkic Philosopher Al-Farabi about a virtuous society and a symbiosis of spiritual, moral and technological platforms. The project is an integral part of the formation of a new generation university model - "University 4.0". Such Universities are drivers of progressive technological development, as well as social and cultural transformations of mankind. This model was presented at the UN and was supported by the general academic community at the international level.



It should be noted that KazNU participates in more than 30 existing international programs of the "Erasmus+", and it has repeatedly acted as a National Project Coordinator for "Erasmus Mundus" and it is the leader among Kazakhstani Universities in terms of the number of projects implemented.