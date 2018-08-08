KazNU tops Kazakhstan’s HEIs in terms of grant winners

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Al-Farabi Kazakh National University has become the absolute leader among the universities of the country in terms of the number of educational grants awarded, the university's press service reports.

This year over 6,600 best graduates of schools have chosen KazNU and have been awarded state educational grants. Many of them are holders of the Altyn Belgi badge of educational distinction, winners of international and national Olympiads.

"This is a record-breaking figure in the history of Kazakhstani higher education. In terms of the number of educational grants, KazNU is far ahead of other higher education institutions. It is evidence of the candidates' high confidence in the University, and conscious and purposeful choice for the country's best university to get the high-quality education," the statement says.

The competition turned out to be high in such specialties as radio engineering, electronics and telecommunications, information systems, automation and control, tourism, chemical technologies. International relations and law, jurisprudence, finance, accounting and audit, and economics remain popular among applicants. Traditionally, Masters and Doctoral Degree Programs are highly competitive. In some specialties, the number of candidates reaches 15-20 people for one student position.

Being an advanced center of education, science, and innovation, KazNU is one of the world's top 220 best universities. In partnership with the world's leading universities, the university is adopting joint double-diploma educational programs, education in English, and actively introducing new specialties.