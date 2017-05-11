KazNU, UNAOC ink memorandum of understanding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Almaty by the High Representative, Mr. Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser and Mr. Galym Mutanov, Rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

It is the first time, a High Representative made an official visit to a Kazakh university. The event was attended by the management, professors, and students of KazNU, diplomats, public and media.

Galym Mutanov told the guest about the University's work as the head of the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) hub on sustainable development.



Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser told about UNAOC work and its main activities, as well as bout academia's participation in the Alliance. "It is a great honor for me to address faculty and students of this prestigious university, which is one of the best higher education institutions. We recognize that Academic Institutions play a vital role in our society. Prestigious University such as Al-Farabi Kazakh National University plays a prime role on the global stage," said the head of the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

He also stressed in his speech that education is one of the main priorities in the work of the Alliance, saying that UNAOC pays great attention to youth, and more and more universities are involved in projects and support the organization's initiatives on intercultural dialogue, preservation of peace and civilization.

Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser answered questions regarding the global agenda. He particularly noted Kazakhstan's peaceful initiatives in nuclear non-proliferation and regional security, which were highly praised by the international community, as well as the country's contribution to the settlement of the conflict in Syria.



Following the signing of the Memorandum, Mr. Al-Nasser was awarded the title of "Honorary Doctor" by Mr. Galym Mutanov, Rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University "in recognition of outstanding activity in scientific and intellectual development".