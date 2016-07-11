Kazpochta releases stamps featuring Gennady Golovkin (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Stunning set of stamps dedicated to WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO undefeated middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin was released by Kazpochta JSC.

"One of the most popular boxers in the world is now featured on our stamps. Gennady did a lot to make Kazakhstan internationally known and to promote the Kazakhstani brand globally!" CEO of Kazpochta JSC Bagdat Mussin wrote on his Facebook page.



He also noted that the stamps with the Kazakhstani boxer are available at the branch offices of the company and online - at postmarket.kz.



"By the way, Gennady was the first to test out our new service - parcel automat - which soon will be available to all clients of our company," Mr. Mussin added.





