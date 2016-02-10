KAZRC to become full member of CRIRSCO, Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Association of KAZRC (Kazakhstan Code of the public reporting on results of prospecting works, mineral resources and mineral stocks of the Republic of Kazakhstan) can become a full member of CRIRSCO (Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards) in June 2016, said Bazarbai Nurabayev - chairman of the Committee for geology and subsoil use under the Ministry for Investment and Development - at a press briefing in Central Communications Service.

He informed that the Committee has sent a request for membership at CRIRSCO. The application was accepted. In June the current year Astana will host the special section of the forum held by AMM-16. All member of the CRIRSCO are invited to the event. It is expected that in June 2016 the association would become a full member of CRIRSCO.

The adoption of KAZRC to the membership of CRIRSCO would mean an international recognition of Kazakhstani standards and will increase the rating of mineral resource sector for foreign and domestic investment.

According to the Ministry, CRIRSCO Committee was formed in 1994 under the auspices of the Council of Mining and Metallurgical Institute (CMMI) and brings together eight organizations: JORC (Australia), CIM (Canada), ComisionMinera (Chile), PERC (Europe), MPIGM (Mongolia), NAEN (Russia), SAMCODES (South Africa), SME (USA).