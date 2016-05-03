  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazsport to air Kazakh team’s matches at World Ice Hockey Championship 2016

    19:02, 03 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazsport TV Channel will broadcast the matches of the Kazakh national team at the World Ice Hockey Championship 2016.

    According to Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation, the owner of Kazsport, “the talks are now coming to an end." "Kazsport TV Channel is expected to broadcast live all the games of the national team,” the press service of the Corporation says.

    Below is the schedule of Kazakhstan’s matches at a group stage (by Astana time)

    7 May (Sat) 15:15 – Switzerland-Kazakhstan

    8 May (Sun) 15:15 – Kazakhstan-Russia

    10 May (Tue) 23:15 – Kazakhstan-Norway

    11 May (Wed) 23:15 – Sweden-Kazakhstan

    13 May (Fri) 19:15 – Czech Republic-Kazakhstan

    14 May (Sat) 23:15 – Kazakhstan-Latvia

    16 May (Mon) 23:15 – Denmark-Kazakhstan

    Tags:
    Sport Mass media News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!