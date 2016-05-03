Kazsport to air Kazakh team’s matches at World Ice Hockey Championship 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazsport TV Channel will broadcast the matches of the Kazakh national team at the World Ice Hockey Championship 2016.

According to Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation, the owner of Kazsport, “the talks are now coming to an end." "Kazsport TV Channel is expected to broadcast live all the games of the national team,” the press service of the Corporation says.

Below is the schedule of Kazakhstan’s matches at a group stage (by Astana time)

7 May (Sat) 15:15 – Switzerland-Kazakhstan

8 May (Sun) 15:15 – Kazakhstan-Russia

10 May (Tue) 23:15 – Kazakhstan-Norway

11 May (Wed) 23:15 – Sweden-Kazakhstan

13 May (Fri) 19:15 – Czech Republic-Kazakhstan

14 May (Sat) 23:15 – Kazakhstan-Latvia

16 May (Mon) 23:15 – Denmark-Kazakhstan