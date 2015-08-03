Kazsport TV channel not to air Kairat vs. Aberdeen UEFA Europa League match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazsport TV channel will not broadcast FC Kairat Almaty vs. Aberdeen second-leg match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League live.

The second-leg match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europe League is set to be held in Aberdeen, Scotland on August 6. However, local TV channels will not air the Kairat vs. Aberdeen clash. In the match Aberdeen players will seek to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Kairat. Recall that the Scottish side lost to FC Kairat 1-2 on July 30 in Almaty.